There are two big first-place showdowns for division leads on tap Saturday morning, July 10, in Northern Virginia Swimming League action involving teams from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas.
In Division 1, Arlington’s Overlee Flying Fish host McLean’s Tuckahoe Tigers meet. The teams are tied for first with 3-0 records. The winner will be assured of at least a share of the championship, regardless of the results of the final July 17 regular-season meets.
There is a possibility of a final three-way tie for first in Division 1 between Overlee, Tuckahoe and the four-time defending champion Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks. Tuckahoe, third in Divison 1 with a 3-2 record the past four seasons, defeated visiting Chesterbrook (2-1) in a July 3 meet. Chesterbrook hosts Overlee on July 17, while Tuckahoe entertains McLean rival Highlands Swim Club (1-2) on that date.
Overlee last won the Division 1 crown in 2015, finishing second the past four seasons with 4-1 records, each loss coming to Chesterbrook. The 2020 season was not held because of the pandemic.
Tuckahoe has not won a Division 1 title since 1975, but has won other lower division crowns, like Division 2 in 2009, 2000 and 1985.
In Division 8 on July 10, Vienna’s Dunn Loring Dolphins host Arlington’s Dominion Hills Warriors in the other big first-place showdown. Each team is 3-0.
The Warriors last won a championship in 2011, tying for the title in Division 10.
Dunn Loring’s last title was the 2016 Division 4 crown with a 5-0 record.
In 2019, Dominion Hills finished 2-3 in Division 7 and Dunn Loring 1-3-1 in Division 6. The last winning records for each came in 2016, when the Warriors finished 3-2 in Division 7.
Other local NVSL teams that will be trying to hold solo division leads July 10 are McLean’s 3-0 Langley Club Wildthings in Division 2 and the 3-0 Kent Gardens Dolphins of McLean in Division 4.
Langley visits 0-3 Mount Vernon Park and Kent Gardens is at 0-3 Orange Hunt.
The McLean Marlins (2-1, Division 2) and Oakton Otters, Cardinal Hill Cardinals and Vienna Aquatic Club Gators, all 2-1 in Division 4, need victories to maintain a chance of winning a championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.