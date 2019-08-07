Rachel Conley and Charlie Greenwood of the Donaldson Run Thunderbolts brought home individual awards from the Northern Virginia Swimming League's Aug. 3 all-star meet. They were the long winners from Arlington pools at the meet.

Conley won the girls age 11-12 butterfly race in 30.75 seconds. Greenwood won the boys 11-12 breaststroke in 34.82.

The races were held this year at Springboard pool in Springfield. The venue usually rotates each summer.

Conley also finished second in the girls 11-12 freestyle in 28.77 and Greenwood was third in the boys 11-12 individual medley in 1:09.44.

The other second-place finisher from an Arlington pool was Overlee’s Mary Kate Reicherter in the girls 15-18 backstroke in 29.64. She had a fourth in another race.

There were six other third-place finishers: Donaldson Run’s Jack Tsuchitani; Arlington Forest’s Emily Gallion; and from Overlee, Moira Kinsella, Aida Young, Cecilia Yen and Frederick Papadopoulos. Young finished fifth in another race and Gallion had a sixth and Tsuchitani a seventh.

In finishing third in the girls 15-18 fly in 29.56, Gallion broke a team record that stood since 1968, the oldest on the Arlington Forest books.

Natalie Martin from Arlington Forest had a seventh.

Also from Overlee, Billy Weber had a sixth and Luke Aslaksen a 10th.

From Donaldson Run, James Madden had a fourth, Andrew Meighan a fifth, Ryan Clark a sixth, Grace Jansen an eighth, Keegan Clark and Michael Maloney were ninth in races and Hayden Hill and Meighan was 10th.

The success at all-stars ended a successful season for Donaldson Run, which during the team portion of the season won the Division 3 championship with a 5-0 record, placed fifth at the league-wide relay carnival, won the Division 3 relays, and had a number of individual winners at the Division 3 divisional championships.