A couple of girls high-school basketball Titans are scheduled to meet Saturday, Jan. 8 at 6:15 p.m. in Ashburn in a clash of reigning state champions.
The Paul VI Catholic Panthers (7-2) host the Madison Warhawks (8-1) in that contest. Paul VI has won 14 straight Division I private-school state championship in Virginia. Madison has won the past two Class 6 public-school state crowns.
The game has been rescheduled a number of times because of COVID and weather issues.
Madison’s past two games have been against top teams Osbourn Park (53-35 victory) and private school Georgetown Visitation (54-40 loss). Madison defeated Osbourn Park in last season’s state final.
In the 53-35 triumph, Grace Arnolie led Madison in scoring with 14 points to go with four rebounds. Alayna Arnolie had nine points and three steals; Sarah Link added nine points and five boards; Kiera Kohler had seven points, nine rebounds and two steals; and Mia Chapman had seven points and five rebounds.
Madison is scheduled to begin its Concorde District schedule Jan. 11 on the road against the Chantilly Chargers.
