Two members of the state-champion Madison High School girls basketball team this past winter have decided to continue playing the sport at Division III colleges next season.
Starting senior guard/forward Tedi Makrigiorgos, the Sun Gazette’s 2019-20 Most Valuable Player for girls, will play at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. Sixth man Sam Glowasky will play at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
The two helped Madison compile a 28-1 record, win the Concorde District tournament, finish second in the 6D North Region tourney, then finish as Class 6 state co-champions when the title game was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The state title was the team’s third in program history.
“I chose Trinity because it was a place where I could be the best version of myself athletically and academically,” Makrigiorgos said on Twitter.
Makrigiorgos averaged nearly 14 points per game, yanked 83 rebounds, had 59 assists, 40 steals and took 10 charges.
In Madison’s seven playoff games, she made 22 three-pointers, including five in a state semifinal win over James River and four in two other wins, and she averaged 18 points an outing.
Makrigiorgos was the district’s co-Player of the Year and was chosen first-team all-region and all-state. The two-year starter, two-year captain and four-year varsity player scored 743 career points, made 125 threes (fifth on the program’s all-time list) and had 156 assists.
Glowasky, a three-year varsity player, moved into Madison’s sixth-man role late in the season after an injury to another player.
“She took on the role of the sixth man and did an amazing job coming off the bench,” Madison coach Kirsten Stone said. “She never got any awards or acknowledgements, but played big minutes for us and kept us in some games hitting big threes.”
