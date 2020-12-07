Two more softball players from Langley High School’s 2019 Liberty District and 6D region-tournament championship girls team have made commitments to play the sport in college in recent days.
That makes four overall so far from that Saxon squad that have either made commitments or already are on college rosters.
“That is very representative of our team and program,” Langley head coach Mike Sharkey said.
The two recent commits are right-handed pitcher Olivia Kim and catcher Reese Torres. Kim will play at Division III Christopher Newport University and Torres at Division I George Washington University, where her older sister Sidney already is a freshman member of the team.
Right-handed pitcher Megan Anderson, who earned the win by throwing a complete-game two-hitter in that 2019 region final against the Marshall Statesmen, is a sophomore on the Division II Clarion University team.
“With Olivia and Reese and some other strong players, we are expecting Olivia to see a lot of action on the mound this coming season,” Sharkey said.
Kim will be pitching to Reese Torres behind the plate.
“We have the potential to be a pretty good team this spring,” Sharkey said.
Both Kim and Torres played a significant amount of softball during the summer and fall for their travel teams.
One player Langley will not have back is senior Kylie Allen, a starter in 2019. Her family moved to Texas.
Allen suffered a serious knee injury during the basketball season last winter, but has recovered. She played significant time for the girls volleyball team this fall at Van Alstyne High School in Texas near Dallas. She also may play basketball and softball there.
Allen had 44 kills, 21 blocks and 11 digs for the Van Alstyne volleyball squad.
“Kylie was a three-sport varsity starter as a sophomore at Langley,” Sharkey said. “That makes her a great athlete. We wish her so much luck in Texas.”
Anderson Kim, Allen and each Torres sister had key hits for Langley during the 2019 district and region tournament.
Langley (20-5 in 2019) did not play the 2020 high-school season. That campaign and all spring sports were canceled because of the pandemic.
* In other high-school softball college-commitment news, McLean Highlanders senior catcher Rylee Schaar will play for Baldwin Wallace University.
Schaar was a member of McLean’s 2019 team that reached the region-tournament semifinals and before that finished second in the Liberty District Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.