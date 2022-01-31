The Virginia State Golf Association recently selected Oakton High School graduate Lauren Greenlief as its 2021 Women’s Golfer of the Year, and Marshall High grad David Stanford as its Junior Boys Golfer of the Year.
For Greenlief, it was the fourth time in the last five years and sixth time overall she has won the award. In 2021, Greenlief, finished fifth at the VSGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the VSGA Women’s Amateur. She teamed with Alexandra Austin to win the VSGA Women’s Four-Ball Championship.
On the national stage, the former University of Virginia standout reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur and paired with Katie Miller Gee to advance to the round of 32 at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship.
Stanford is a freshman golfer on Virginia Tech men’s team and played in some college matches during the fall season.
During the 2021 season, Stanford became just the fifth player to win both the VSGA Junior Match Play and Junior Stroke Play titles in the same year. Stanford qualified for the U.S. Amateur Championship, took third place in the Eastern Amateur, and was a member of the Virginia team in the annual Virginia-West Virginia team matches.
Both Greenlief and Stanford were high-school standout golfers, annually among the top players in district, region and state competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.