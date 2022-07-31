The 12-under Arlington Storm Black all-star Babe Ruth baseball team earned the state title this summer by coming out of the losers’ bracket to win five games in a row to claim the championship.
The state title at that age group was the third for the Storm Black in four appearances.
After the state tournament, the Storm played in the Southeast Regional tournament, advancing to the final four, where the squad was eliminated.
The Storm players were Charlie Coats, George Cocker, Ryan Divincenzo, Luca Feden, Clive Gay, Liam Juza, Booker Lawson, Michael Mastrangelo, Colt Monticello, Tyler Moss, Danny Sullivan and Jones Tallent. The coaches were Jones Tallent, Will Feden, Neal Lawson and David Monticello.
* The 8-under Arlington Storm Black Babe Ruth baseball all-star team enjoyed a successful spring and summer by finishing with a 20-5 overall record, winning a district tournament and finishing third in the state tourney.
At the end of the state competition, the Storm team was awarded the Babe Ruth Sportsmanship trophy for attitude, hustle, good teammate behavior and excellent fan support.
Also following the state tournament, the Storm were invited to the 13-team Babe Ruth Southeast Regional tourney in New Kent, Va.
The Storm finished second, going 5-2 against a collection of state champions and runner-ups.
The Storm lost to Levy Park, Fla., 11-1, in the region-championship game. The team’s five victories were by 8-5, 3-0, 10-4, 11-1 and 13-10 scores.
The Storm players were Bruce Buczek, Caleab Burke, Preston Busby, Bryce Donnelly, Dexter Hinkle, Flynn Juza, Chase Langley, Teddy LeCompte, Matt Ryan, Alex Pollack, Ryan Potter and Hudson Wilkins. The coaches were Andy Buczek, Eric Potter, Brian Langley, Jason Busby, Jeff Hinkle and David Juza.
