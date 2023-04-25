Two-time defending Class 6 state tennis champion Matthew Staton from Colgan High School announced Tuesday his commitment to the United States Air Force Academy.
A junior, Staton won the state singles title as a freshman and a sophomore. He had narrowed his college choices down to Air Force and William & Mary.
Staton wanted to make his college choice no later than this summer if possible.
Between the end of September and the start of November, Staton took official visits to Dartmouth, Air Force, Cornell, Navy and Duke. He also took an unofficial visit to William & Mary.
Staton, who carries a 4.0 grade point average, said he felt lAir Force was the best fit for him.
"I loved the structure of everything," Staton said. "The team seemed like a family and that I would be able to be successful there."
Staton began 2023 dealing with an abdominal strain that required physical therapy for a few months. Staton said he started hitting again three and a half weeks ago. He missed Colgan's first two scrimmages, but has been able to compete in the Sharks' regular-season matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.