There are no ties in Virginia high-school football. That means either the Langley Saxons or host Washington-Liberty Generals will conclude the Friday night, Oct. 8, Liberty District showdown with a victory at last this fall.
The teams meet in the 7 p.m. contest with identical 0-5 overall winless records, and six-game losing streaks over two seasons. The Generals are 0-2 in the league and the Saxons 0-1.
Neither team has scored much in recent contests – Langley just seven points in its last two outings, and W-L 20 total, getting shut out three times.
Each has played tough schedules. Langley’s opponents have a combined 19-7 mark, with W-L’s 17-8 overall.
Each also has had quarterback issues. The Generals have started several players at that position, while Langley’s top two signal- callers have been sidelined with injuries.
* Another big Friday night, Oct. 8, football showdown at 7 p.m. is the all-Vienna clash between the host Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars in a Concorde District clash. Each enters the game with 4-1 overall marks, as it will be the opening league game for both.
Madison has won the last five meetings between the two, as the tide has reversed regarding which opponent has dominated the series and taken neighborhood bragging rights. Oakton last won in 2015 by a 31-25 score, at the time the Cougars’ eighth straight victory over the Warhawks when they were in control.
* The Wakefield Warriors (2-3, 1-0) host the McLean Highlanders (1-5, 0-2) in a 7 p.m. Liberty District football game Friday, Oct. 8.
The teams haven’t often played over the past 25 years, but did meet in 2019 with McLean winning 26-21. Prior to that, the last meeting was in 2010.
* A lot has changed since the last time the Flint Hill Huskies and Potomac Panthers met in a high-school football game.
That last meeting between the Route 123 neighborhood private-school rivals was the final-regular season contest for each of the 2019 campaign. That was a showdown for first place in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference. Flint Hill won, 35-3, to win the title with a 4-0 record. Potomac School finished second at 3-1.
The teams didn’t play during the shortened 2020 season because of COVID. A game was scheduled, then Flint Hill had a COVID issue, so it was canceled.
This season, the two are slated to play Oct. 16 at the Potomac School. Flint Hill, the three-time defending MAC champion, has an 0-5 overall record and a 0-1 MAC mark. Potomac School is 2-2 and has yet to play a conference game.
Each team has a new head coach this season – C.J. Remmo at Potomac School and Kirk Peterson at Flint Hill. Peterson is the Huskies’ second head coach since that 2019 game.
The Panthers, who have finished second in the league the last three seasons, haven’t defeated the Huskies since 2014.
While Flint Hill is winless, the Huskies have played a brutal schedule, facing multiple top-ranked Division I private-school teams in the state, while becoming accustomed to a new coaching staff.
Both Flint Hill and Potomac School are expected to be MAC contenders.
