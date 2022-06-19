Two H-B Woodlawn high-school Ultimate Disc teams each finished 11th at the recent National High School Invite tournament in Richmond.
Standout players noted for the Woodlawn boys were Mitchell Blaha, Josh Lightner and Liam Dunn.
Teams from Washington-Liberty High School also participated. A standout for the W-L boys was Kian Thomasbeer and for the girls were M.J. Muskovitz and Abby Freund.
