UNITY REED 5, OSBOURN 4: The visiting Lions (1-10, 2-12) jumped out early with a four-run first inning Friday and then held off the Eagles to win their first Cedar Run District game in over two years.
Anthony Ascone, Joshua Nash and Alex Bonfadini each had an RBI for Unity Reed.
Bonfadini also got the win. He struck out three and allowed three hits and three earned runs in 2.1 innings of relief.
PATRIOT 8, GAINESVILLE 3: Grayden Lenahan totaled four RBI, including a home run, and Jordan Capuano struck out nine in 6.1 innings in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District victory.
Patriot is 8-4 and 13-5.
BRENTSVILLE 12, SKYLINE 1 (five innings): Johnny Daly hit two homers and finished with three RBI as Brentsville (6-0, 13-3) won its ninth straight.
Austin Harris added three RBI.
Charlie Monfort struck out seven and allowed four hits and one run in five innings for the win.
COLGAN 10, POTOMAC 0 (five innings): The host Sharks (10-0, 16-1) clinched their third straight Cardinal District regular-season title.
Tyler Bassett and Christian Abney combined on a two-hitter and nine strikeouts. Abney got the win.
Caden Colangelo and Bassett each had two RBI for Colgan.
FOREST PART 12, GAR-FIELD 1 (five innings): Caleb Darrah limited the Red Wolves to three hits in four innings. Darrah struck out two and allowed one run in four innings for the win.
AJ Orlando and Wes Strychowski each had two RBI for Forest Park (9-2, 14-3).
WOODBRIDGE 22, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0 (five innings): Ethan Jackson and Aiden Ward combined for 12 strikeouts and allowing two hits in the Vikings’ Cardinal District victory.
Ward was the winning pitcher. He struck out five in two innings and gave up one hit.
Ward also had a team-high four RBI. Woodbridge is 8-2 in the district and 12-6 overall.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 5, OSBOURN PARK 1: Eli Edelman hit two homers for Freedom (11-1, 15-3) and finished with three RBI.
