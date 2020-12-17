In some ways, the odd start to her job as the new athletic director at the Potomac School has worked as an advantage for Erica Woda.
Since taking over on July 1, Woda is still yet to watch any interscholastic athletic events involving Potomac School teams because, first, the fall high-school season was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then recently the winter sports campaign was canceled.
While Woda very much wants to watch such events, she has taken that time to get well adjusted at the school and have lengthy conversations getting to know her staff and the private school’s many coaches on middle-school and high-school levels.
“It has been a different start than what would be normal, but there have been so many bright spots,” Woda said. “I have gotten to know my staff and I have found Potomac School is such a special place. I have been blown away by the talent of the staff and how they are so humble. There is so much here to build on and I am so excited to have this opportunity.”
While waiting for the games and events to begin, Woda continues to oversee team workouts, helping her get to know the athletes and her staff better.
“My goal is to get to know everyone and trust relationships, but I am anxious to see games,” Woda said.
Woda grew up near Worcester, Mass., becoming a high-school soccer standout at the Bancroft School in that area. From there, she attended Columbia University, where she played for the women’s soccer team. Woda was team captain and Most Valuable Player as a senior and made second-team All-Ivy League. She later was an assistant coach for the team.
After college, Woda began teaching in elementary schools in the South Bronx of New York and earned her Master’s Degree in public administration from New York University Wagner. During graduate school, she founded a sports-based mentoring program called Level The Field, operating in New York City and Boston.
Woda eventually got into athletic administration and helped found the KIPP Charter School in New York. The past two years she was a regional athletic director in that area, overseeing multiple schools.
She interviewed for the Potomac School job in January, immediately falling in love with the McLean campus.
“It’s a beautiful campus, and Potomac School is what drew me down here,” she said.
Woda replaces Rob Lee. He was Potomac School’s athletic director for 27 years and still coaches and works at the school in a different capacity.
“I am so glad Rob Lee is still on campus,” Woda said. “He has been so helpful.”
Woda said no decision has been made about if the postponed fall season for the leagues that Potomac School teams participate will begin in late February. She expects a decision by late January.
She said the decision to cancel the winter season was emotional for the athletes, but saying they remained “resilient and handle it well.”
