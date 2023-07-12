Zyhir Hope will forgo a baseball scholarship to the University of North Carolina and sign with the Chicago Cubs, his mother Tiffany said.

The Cubs selected the 2023 Colonial Forge graduate in the 11th round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft Tuesday.

Hope is the first player directly drafted out of the Stafford County high school and the first from any Stafford County high school since 1996 when North Stafford graduate Juan Piniella went to the Texas Rangers in the seventh round.

The Cubs had followed Hope heavily this spring. The speedy and powerful outfielder recorded nine home runs, 38 RBI, 35 runs, 29 stolen bases, a .663 on-base percentage and a .530 batting average this season in 24 games.

Besides his hitting and running ability, Hope drew attention this season from MLB teams for his pitching. Used primarily as the Eagles’ closer, Hope had three saves, 23 strikeouts, a 1-1 record and a 1.25 ERA in 14 innings.

Hope was the Commonwealth District and co-Class 6 Region B baseball player of the year. He was also named first-team, all-state.

