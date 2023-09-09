Lightning in the area forced the postponement of a number of local high school football games Friday.
Here's the updated schedule:
- The Forest Park at Alexandria City football game will go Saturday, 9 a.m. The game was tied Friday at 7-7 with 2:13 left in the second quarter.
- The Brentsville at Millbrook football game will resume Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. Brentsville leads 7-0 with two minutes left in the first quarter.
- The DeMatha at Freedom-Woodbridge football game will resume Saturday at 1 p.m. with 4:50 left in the second quarter. DeMatha leads 14-13.
- The Patriot at Freedom-South Riding football game will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. Patriot leads 7-0 six minutes into the first quarter.
Final scores from Friday
Stafford 38, Colgan 19 (game called halfway through fourth quarter due to lightning)
Battlefield 39, Gar-Field 14
Gainesville 34, Woodbridge 20
Colonial Forge 35, Potomac 14
Herndon 63, Osbourn Park 0
Hylton 27, Osbourn 8
Park View-Sterling 49, Manassas Park 0 (game called at halftime for lightning)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.