690A3183.jpg

The players and a sellout crowd get ready for a score during Freedom's highly anticipated matchup against DeMatha in a game that began on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 and concluded the following day due to a lightning suspension.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Lightning in the area forced the postponement of a number of local high school football games Friday.

Here's the updated schedule:

  • The Forest Park at Alexandria City football game will go Saturday, 9 a.m. The game was tied Friday at 7-7 with 2:13 left in the second quarter.
  • The Brentsville at Millbrook football game will resume Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. Brentsville leads 7-0 with two minutes left in the first quarter. 
  • The DeMatha at Freedom-Woodbridge football game will resume Saturday at 1 p.m. with 4:50 left in the second quarter. DeMatha leads 14-13.
  • The Patriot at Freedom-South Riding football game will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. Patriot leads 7-0 six minutes into the first quarter. 

Final scores from Friday

Stafford 38, Colgan 19 (game called halfway through fourth quarter due to lightning)

Battlefield 39, Gar-Field 14

Gainesville 34, Woodbridge 20

Colonial Forge 35, Potomac 14

Herndon 63, Osbourn Park 0

Hylton 27, Osbourn 8

Park View-Sterling 49, Manassas Park 0 (game called at halftime for lightning)

