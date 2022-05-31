Below are standings ending through May 27 games for the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2022 spring season.
Game are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings will be updated every week or so at https://sungazette.news. For information about the league, call Dave at 703-663-7881.
American Conference: Springfield Silver 11-1, Oakton Green 10-4, Alexandria Red 9-5, Arlington Gold 8-6, Alexandria Dark Green 7-7, Fairfax Light Blue 7-7, Vienna Orange 7-7, Alexandria Maroon 8-8, Fairfax Royal Blue 5-9, Alexandria Black 3-9, Springfield Navy Blue 1-13,
National Conference: Reston Green 11-5, Springfield Maroon 10-6, Gainseville Silver 9-7, Fairfax Red 6-10, Fairfax Royal Blue 6-10, Oak Hill Light Blue 6-8.
Continental Conference: The Haymarket Royal Blue 11-3, Springfield Orange 9-5, Fairfax Navy Blue 11-4-1, Reston Silver 6-5-1, Reston Maroon 8-5-1, Lake Ridge Green 6-7-1, Fairfax Light Blue 5-6-3, Great Falls Red 1-11, Vienna Gold 0-11-3.
