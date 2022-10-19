Below are the conference lineups and standings after six weeks of games and numerous early-season rainouts and postponements for the 2022 fall regular season of the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League.
Game are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings will updated every week or so at https://sungazette.news.
For information about the league, call Dave at (703) 663-7881.
American Conference: Alexandria Red 11-2, Springfield Silver 10-3, Alexandria Maroon 10-5, Alexandria Black 7-7, Oakton Green 7-7, Fairfax Royal Blue 7-7, Arlington Gold 7-8, Fairfax Light Blue 5-9, Alexandria Dark Green 4-10, Springfield Navy Blue 1-13.
National Conference: Gainesville Silver 8-4, Reston Green 7-5, Fairfax Red 4-4, Springfield Maroon 5-7, Fairfax Royal Blue 4-8.
Continental Conference: Haymarket Royal Blue 12-0, Reston Maroon 9-2-2, Springfield Orange 9-4, Vienna Gold 7-6-0, Fairfax Navy Blue 5-6-2, Great Falls Red 4-9-1, Lake Ridge Green 3-10-1, Reston Silver 1-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.