Below are standings ending through July 13 games for the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2022 spring.
Game are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings will be updated every week or so at https://sungazette.news. For information about the league, call Dave at 703-663-7881.
American Conference: Springfield Silver 27-9, Alexandria Red 28-12, Arlington Gold 26-12, Oakton Green 23-11, Alexandria Dark Green 18-20, Fairfax Light Blue 18-20, Vienna Orange 16-20, Alexandria Black 16-22, Alexandria Maroon 16-24, Springfield Navy Blue 9-27, Fairfax Royal Blue 8-26,
National Conference: Reston Green 26-15, Fairfax Royal Blue 23-19, Fairfax Red 22-20, Oak Hill Light Blue 19-22, Springfield Maroon 19-23, Gainseville Silver 16-26,
Continental Conference: Haymarket Royal Blue 32-4-1, Springfield Orange 30-8, Reston Maroon 25-11-2, Fairfax Navy Blue 16-16-2, Reston Silver 16-17-1, Lake Ridge Green 16-19-1, Fairfax Light Blue 14-20-4, Vienna Gold 8-28-3, Great Falls Red 1-35.
