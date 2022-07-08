Below are standings ending through July 7 games for the Northern Virginia Senior Softball League for the 2022 spring.
Game are played at various venues throughout Northern Virginia. Standings will be updated every week or so at https://sungazette.news. For information about the league, call Dave at 703-663-7881.
American Conference: Springfield Silver 23-9, Arlington Gold 24-10, Alexandria Red 24-12, Oakton Green 19-11, Alexandria Dark Green 18-16, Fairfax Light Blue 17-17, Alexandria Black 16-18, Alexandria Maroon 16-20, Vienna Orange 14-20, Fairfax Royal Blue 8-26, Springfield Navy Blue 7-27,
National Conference: Reston Green 24-13, Fairfax Royal Blue 22-16, Fairfax Red 21-17, Springfield Maroon 16-22, Oak Hill Light Blue 15-22, Gainseville Silver 15-23,
Continental Conference: Haymarket Royal Blue 28-4-1, Springfield Orange 28-6, Reston Maroon 21-11-2, Reston Silver 16-13-1, Fairfax Navy Blue 16-14-2, Lake Ridge Green 14-17-1, Fairfax Light Blue 11-19-4, Vienna Gold 7-25-3, Great Falls Red 1-33.
