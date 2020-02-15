Losing to the Yorktown Patriots by 26 points four nights earlier did not deter the Langley Saxons from their hopes of upsetting the same boys high-school basketball team in first-round action of the Liberty District Tournament.
They almost succeeded. Sixth-seed Langley lost to No. 3 seed and host Yorktown, 58-54, in overtime Feb. 14, ending its season.
"We wanted to eat clock and own the tempo, make layups and take good shots, and we did that," Langley coach Scott Newman said. "We were not fearful of the moment and were capable of this. They all gave 100 percent. I can't ask for more. That earlier loss [on the same court] did not bother us, because Yorktown shot so well in that game, and we knew that was an aberration."
The seesaw game was close throughout with seven ties and seven lead changes. Langley (7-16) rallied from an early nine-point third-quarter deficit at 32-23.
Langley's last lead was 51-48 with 52 seconds to play in regulation on a three-pointer by Michael Hoeymans (12 points, four rebounds). Yorktown (18-5) tied the game at 51 on a long step-back three by Steven Lincoln with 40 seconds left.
"I won't for forget that step-back three there for a longtime," Newman said. "It was a great shot."
Both teams had possessions again, but regulation ended tied at 51.
Following a Langley turnovers on an out-of-bounds play, Lincoln was fouled and made two free throws with 17 seconds left in overtime to put Yorktown ahead for good at 56-54. Langley missed a three-pointer, then Yorktown sealed the win two more foul shots with three seconds left.
"I'm as proud of them as I can be," Newman said.
Aidan Owen made five three-pointers to score 15 points, had six rebounds and three blocks for Langley. Tre Vasiliadis scored 11 points, had four rebounds and three assists. Jonathan Reiss scored 10 and had four rebounds and as many assists and Thomas Balistrere (three assists) and Jiaan Sehhat had three points each.
Langley was hurt by eight turnovers combined in the fourth quarter and overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.