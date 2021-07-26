The U.S. Men’s National Rugby Team, The Eagles, will host the most successful rugby team on the planet, the New Zealand All Blacks, for the first time ever in Washington, DC when they square off on Saturday, October 23 in the inaugural 1874 Cup, at FedEx Field.
It will be the first time the All Blacks have played in the United States since 2016.
The 1874 Cup references the year rugby was first played in the United States, a collegiate match between McGill and Harvard University. The 1874 Cup celebrates the long and ever growing history the United States has with the game of rugby.
“This is a landmark announcement for our organization, as it marks the first step in our commitment to host the globally captivating sport of rugby, along with the millions of fans devoted to it around the world,” said Washington Football Team President Jason Wright. “We could not be happier to host this Test Match at FedEx Field, as it demonstrates our business vision to attract global sporting events, such as future Rugby World Cup matches, that we know quench the thirst of our diverse and sports-obsessed DMV region."
Internationally renowned for their incomparable success and world-famous pre-game tradition, the haka, the All Blacks have a global following that goes well beyond rugby.
All Blacks Captain Sam Cane said the All Blacks would be looking forward to a “special game” against the USA.
“We’ve really loved it every time we have gone there. I know the team is excited about getting to America and particularly going to Washington, DC for the first time. It will be a historic match with a lot of meaning behind it and we hope that the rugby fans there really get behind the game. We can’t wait.”
The USA Eagles are coming off their first assembly since 2019 and look ahead to a busy fall with qualification for the 2023 France Rugby World Cup in focus. The United States are hosting both New Zealand and Ireland this fall as they lead the effort to bring the Rugby World Cup to the United States in 2027 or 2031 for the men and 2029 for the women.
Ticket pre-sale for the rugby community opens on Wednesday, July 28th.
General public on sale opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 30th.
For tickets visit Ticketmaster.com
Full event details are available at washingtonfootball.com/rugby
