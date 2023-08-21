The state football finals for Virginia’s two largest public school classifications will return to the University of Virginia for the first time since 2015.
Scott Stadium will host the Class 5 and 6 state football championships Saturday, Dec. 9. The Class 6 final is at 11:30 a.m. followed by the Class 5 final at 5 p.m.
Old Dominion University served as the previous host for the Class 5 and 6 state football finals.
Freedom-Woodbridge is the defending Class 6 state champion. Highland Springs is the defending Class 5 state champion, but the Richmond area high school moved up to Class 6 starting with the 2023-24 school year.
Those two schools could meet in the state semifinals, which pairs up the Class 6 Region A champion against the Class 6 Region B champion. The school with the higher regular-season point rating hosts the Dec. 2 state semifinal.
The Class 3 and 4 state finals are at Liberty University and the Class 1 and 2 state finals are in Salem.
