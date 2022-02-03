By moving around on defense last season, Caleb Woodson became an all-state performer who impressed college recruiters enough to warrant four scholarship offers in January from Power Five programs.

The Battlefield High School junior started at cornerback in 2021, but soon found himself playing linebacker as the season wore on.

Bobcats head coach Greg Hatfield chose to expand Woodson’s responsibilities based on Woodson’s 6-foot-3, 200 pounds frame. Woodson had the size and the speed to adjust to wherever the coaches needed him on the field, which sometimes included up on the line of scrimmage.

Colleges took notice of his versatility. Coming into last season, schools wanted to see Woodson more before offering a scholarship, Hatfield said. Now they had their answer. He was a hybrid player capable of remaining in the secondary as a safety or pushing upfront as a linebacker.

“He’s smart and dynamic,” Hatfield said. “He’s a unique piece of the puzzle because he can play a bunch of different positions.”

Virginia Tech offered Woodson first during a junior day Jan. 15. The University of Virginia came next with an offer at its junior day Jan. 29 followed by West Virginia and South Carolina over the last two days of the month.

For Woodson, the recruiting process is just beginning to heat up. Owner of a 4.0 grade point average, Woodson said academics will play a big part in what school he signs with. So will his rapport with coaching staffs and a connection with the program itself.

Woodson said he’s had positive conversations with both UVA and Virginia Tech’s coaches, but he remains non-committal at this point as he sorts through his options.

“I have plenty of time to make a decision,” Woodson said.

As Woodson determines his right fit, expect Virginia Tech and UVA to follow him closely as the arrival of new coaching staffs at both schools make a renewed push to keep Virginia-based recruits in-state.

Coaches from both schools have made numerous visits to Battlefield as well as to other local schools in an attempt to establish more inroads with recruits.

“They want to keep Virginia talent in Virginia,” Hatfield said. “Both programs were competing for ACC championships with Virginia kids.”

Historically, Virginia Tech has had better success than UVA in signing players from Prince William County high schools. But there’s been a recent drop-off as high-prolife recruits leave the state.

In the last 10 years, only once has the top-rated player from a Prince William County high school signed with either Virginia or Virginia Tech and that was Stonewall Jackson graduate Tim Settle (Virginia Tech). Settle was ranked the No. 3 player in Virginia for the class of 2015 by 247Sports.

In that same time period, UVA has only signed two players overall from Prince William County high schools (2013 Potomac graduate Donte Wilkins and 2019 Stonewall Jackson graduate Chayce Chalmers).

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has signed nine players since 2013, including four from Stonewall Jackson (now Unity Reed).

For comparison among Power Five schools, South Carolina has signed three local players from 2013-22 and Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, Duke and Indiana two apiece. Florida State, Boston College, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Syracuse and LSU are among the other Power Five schools who have signed county players in that time. The Power Five consists of the ACC, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12 and the Southeastern Conference.

The top three Prince William County recruits for the class of 2022 all went out of state: Unity Reed’s Shawn Murphy (Alabama), Forest Park’s Gilbert Tongrongou (Boston College) and Battlefield’s Wesley Williams (Duke).

So far, Woodson is one of three Prince William County high school football players from the 2023 class with offers from Power Five schools. Patriot offensive lineman Cole Surber and Unity Reed linebacker Amare Campbell are the other two.

Virginia was the first school to offer Surber May 11, 2021. Since then, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound first-team all-state selection has added 13 more, including ones from South Carolina, Kentucky, Duke, Maryland, Tennessee, West Virginia.

UVA’s connection with Surber was helped when new Cavaliers’ head coach Tony Elliott retained Garett Tujague as the program’s offensive line coach, Patriot head coach Sean Finnerty said Tujague has been Virginia’s lead recruiter for Surber.

UVA is one of nine schools to have offered Campbell as well. Other members of the 2023 class on the cusp of a Power Five offer include Battlefield’s Jelon Johnson, who holds an offer from Kent State. Johnson is being recruited as an athlete.

“[Virginia and Virginia Tech] are trying to lay claim to the state again,” Finnerty said.