The Valley Baseball League announced Thursday night it has cancelled its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The season was scheduled to being May 29. The Valley League, which is comprised primarily of college players, has 11 teams, including one in Purcellville.
In a statement from the league, Commissioner Bruce Alger said, “As the Commissioner of the Valley Baseball League, it is with much sadness that I pass on to you that the Executive Committee unanimously agreed to officially cancel our 2020 Valley Baseball League season.”
The release said that “players will be released from their contracts to pursue other activities.
The league is thankful for the incredible sponsorships over past years and in preparation for this summer, and hopes that sponsors will choose to rejoin the league in the future. That money, however, would be better served to support local businesses and families in need in this trying time.”
