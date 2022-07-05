After three weeks of the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s regular season, a number of local teams own 3-0 records and are atop their respective divisions.
* The Tuckahoe Tigers (3-0) took a big step toward repeating as the Division 1 champions with a 235-185 home victory over the Overlee Flying Fish on July 2.
Overlee fell to 2-1 with the loss. The Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks are also 3-0 in Division 1 and face Tuckahoe in the final meet of five-meet regular season. Chesterbrook defeated the Langley Wildthings (0-3), 303.5-116.5, July 2.
Tuckahoe’s double race-winners were Danile Klett, Grant Nielsen, Hunter Zipperer, J.T. Ewing, Nolan Dunkel and Catherine Hughes. Single winners were Andrew Pelaez, Harper Bassler, Victor Rodriguez, Victtoria Passos-Androvic, Olivia Cho, Kyle Koay, Esme Haggard, Bruno Haggard, Nick Zochowski, Eva Hare, Ella English and Lily Flint.
Hughes set team records in the backstroke (30.43) and breaststroke (32.96).
For Chesterbrook, double winners were Maddox Cory, Manu Maher, Emma Maher, McKenzie Cory, Matthew Rose, Andrew Christofferson, Caroline Burgeson, Mara Wilson, Pranav Budharaju and Cameron Parkhomenko. Single winners were Robert Whitney, Mary Natonski, Gabrielle Donnelly, William Talbert, Nico Christofferson, Finn Grundhofer, Lily Wilson, Timothy Friend, Ashley Shen, Lilah Gallagher, Islay Hamilton, Hudson Nolan and Aliyah M Majeed-Hall.
Also in Division 1, the Highlands Whomping Turtles (0-3) lost to Donaldson Run, 219-201.
For Highlands, double winners were Evan Farley, Gabe Hanson, Jacob Owen, Mary Mac Tolar and Rio Walther. Single winners were Gigi Dent, Lucas Hanson, Carter Huey, Bridget Rose Morris Larkin, Olivia Pallister, Aidan Roche, Madeline Roche, David Thode, John Berik and Luke Zemek.
* In a big July 2 Division 2 showdown, the McLean Marlins (3-0) took over solo possession of first place with a 229-191 road win over the Kent Gardens Dolphins (2-1).
For McLean, double winners were Henry Weeks, Nathan Lee, Ethan Shin and Natalia Rongione. Single winners were Lauren Thomas, Emily Lipsey, George Williams, Janni Weeks, Juliana Capello, Eloise LaMonica, Kate Shumate, Chris Jia, Brandon Bedestani, Joey Ferris, Annie Gao, Cole Popovich, Rowan Frew and Thomas Duncan.
For Kent Gardens, Sloane Nguyen set an NVSL record in the girls 8-under freestyle in 14.14 and Sophie Fredricks broke the 39-year-old league mark in the girls 13-14 butterfly in a new time of 26.45.
Double winners for Kent Gardens were Nguyen, Fredericks, Declan Nguyen, Caroline King, Aaron Kuang, Andy Li and Emma Bui. Single winners were Helen Shields, Chloe Chow, Sydney Arllen and Harrison Weinstock.
* In Division 4, the Cardinal Hill Cardinals (3-0) downed the Oakton Otters (0-3), 241-179, to remain in first place.
For the Cardinals, double winners were Emma Watts, Courtney Watts, Emmett Sanderson, Max Hollis and Will Roper. The single winners were Ziva McHenry,
Nora Klovas, Eric Chen, Patrick Manley, Fiona Antoniuk, Ilya Jones, Caden Green, Evan Sanderson, Kayden Chen, Mishi Roper and Maggie Shi.
* In Division 6, the Dunn Loring Dolphins topped Country Club Hills, 229-191, to remain in first with a 3-0 mark.
For Dunn Loring, double winners were Kelly Tickle, Abby Gavino, Emma He, Ana Falzone, Chloe He, Hazel Gramlich and Vera Korff. Single winners were Joel Gramlich, Charlotte Blank, William Kindelan, Kameron Kruse, Elise Esquivel, Ben Brewer, Samuel Brewer and Logan Rubin.
* In other July 2 NVSL action, the Hamlet Green Feet (0-3) lost to Crosspointe, 224-196, in Division 2 and Vienna Woods (0-3) fell to Hunt Valley, 234-186, in Division 3.
For Hamlet, double winners were Jamie Roth, Bennett Steele, Erin Kass, Anoushka Sarathy and Charlie Palma. Single winners were Chloe Krumbholz, Miraya Sarathy, Logan Thornsbury, Kennedy Masten, Zaidan Ghazal, Morgan Kass, Cameron Kuhn, Charley Hu and Avery Kuhn.
