During his 32 years as an employee for the Fairfax County Park Authority, Todd Johnson never became bored. He thinks the reason is because he held so many different positions and worked at multiple venues over that time.
The final position Johnson held was as the golf enterprises branch manager for the last four years, overseeing the authority’s seven golf facilities and eight courses.
He is retiring from the authority Dec. 18, but did not rule out returning to do some part-time work of some kind at a particular facility.
“I am definitely looking forward to my unrestricted free agency. But I can definitely see myself helping out by driving the ball-picker at one of our driving ranges,” the 55-year-old Johnson said. “Maybe I will do some volunteer work.”
Johnson helped out in many ways throughout the authority during his tenure.
“I was a pool guy, a park guy, a maintenance guy, a turf-expert and a golf guy,” he said.
He started working for the authority at age 22, landing a job as an assistant program director at Oak Marr RECenter soon after graduating from the University of Illinois with a degree in parks and recreation.
“The authority was expanding and there were a lot of job opportunities back then,” Johnson said.
Over the years, Johnson moved around to work at a variety of the county’s recreation centers – and seven golf facilities.
He helped open the new Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton. For a while he was the authority’s expert on synthetic- turf fields, overseeing the installation of many such county-wide surfaces.
“I took full advantage of the size of the Park Authority in holding different positions,” Johnson said. “I did a lot of different things, saw a lot of the county and I knew the county well. The Park Authority offers a lot of opportunities, so you can change jobs and move around. I had a great time and was very lucky to get this job.”
A type of work Johnson never anticipated with the authority, especially in his final months, was helping to set up the many details and guidelines for facility use because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Park authority golf courses were closed for a few weeks to set up those guidelines. Since the day they reopened, Johnson said, there has been an explosion of use.
“Golf rounds are up 30 to 35 percent and range usage is up 50 percent,” he said. “Driving ranges fit peoples’ lifestyles right now.”
The father of two said his immediate plans after retirement include visiting his parents in Illinois. A football, basketball, baseball and track athlete in high school, Johnson said he may spend time playing a bit more golf during retirement.
He does not plan to leave the area anytime soon, despite never having been to Virginia until he got that job 32 years ago.
“Fairfax County is a great place to be,” Johnson said.
