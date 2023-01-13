The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 5 all-state football team. In addition, Highland Springs junior quarterback is the Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year, and Highland Springs sophomore linebacker Brennan Johnson is the Class 5 Defensive Player of the Year. In addition, Highland Springs head coach Jeremy Blunt is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.
The 6’4”, 190-pound Martin completed 60.5 percent of his throws (129-213) for 2,388 yards (18.5 yards per completion) and 32 touchdowns with only one interception. In addition, Martin had 98 carries for 706 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. The Region 5B offensive player of the year holds multiple offers, including Old Dominion, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Indiana, and Maryland.
Brennan Johnson led a defensive unit that produced six shutouts, allowed 47 points in the regular season, and a total of 90 points in 15 games. The 5’11”, 175-pound Region C defensive player of the year finished his sophomore year with 72 solo tackles, 30 assists, 22 tackles for loss, and four sacks.
He added one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, six pass blocks, and two interceptions on defense. On special teams, Johnson had a blocked punt, blocked field goal, and a blocked extra point. Johnson holds offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State, Ole Miss, Old Dominion, and Miami (OH).
Head coach Loren Johnson led Highland Spring to its fifth state title under his guidance with a 15-0 campaign ending with a 33-19 win over Maury in the Class 5 finals. The Springers won four straight state championships from 2015 through 2018. In 13 seasons leading the Springers, Johnson has a 142-20 career record.
Thirty-two (32) players make up the first-team and second-team all-state (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).
Each all-state selection committee comprises eight football coaches (2 from each Region).
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Quarterback Khristian Martin Highland Springs 11
Center Isaiah Whitehurst Maury 12
O. Lineman Christian Murphy Maury 11
O. Lineman T’Khi Alexander Highland Springs 11
O. Lineman Alex Musselman Stone Bridge 12
O. Lineman Chris McCullers Woodgrove 12
Running Back Peyton Jones Maury 12
Running Back Aziz Foster-Powell Highland Springs 12
Running Back Ike Daniels Mountain View 12
Receiver Keylen Adams Green Run 11
Receiver Da’Vontae Floyd Maury 11
Receiver Takye Heath Highland Springs 12
Tight End Mathias Barnwell Riverbend 12
Kicker Dallas Slaughter Nansemond River 12
Kick Returner Victor Romain Bethel 11
O. All-Purpose Zeke Wimbush Stone Bridge 12
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
D. Lineman David Anderson Kecoughtan 12
D. Lineman Miles Greene Highland Springs 12
D. Lineman Frank Coleman Highland Springs 12
Defensive End Ari Watford Salem 10
Defensive End Micah Smith Stone Bridge 12
Linebacker Zakai Hall Green Run 12
Linebacker Lance Nelson Highland Springs 12
Linebacker Brennan Johnson Highland Springs 10
Linebacker Darius Taylor Highland Springs 12
Def. Back Da’Vontae Floyd Maury 11
Def. Back Takye Heath Highland Springs 12
Def. Back Braylon Johnson Highland Springs 12
Def. Back Myles Turpin Stone Bridge 11
Punter Avery Heleniak Midlothian 12
Punt Returner Takye Heath Highland Springs 12
D. All-Purpose Kelvin Seay Maury 12
Offensive player of the year: Khristian Martin Highland Springs 11
Defensive player of the year: Brennan Johnson Highland Springs 10
Coach of the Year: Loren Johnson Highland Springs
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Quarterback Kevin White, Jr. Green Run 12
Center David Rodelo Stone Bridge 10
O. Lineman Deacon Rawls Kempsville 11
O. Lineman Roman Soriano Nansemond River 11
O. Lineman David Anderson Kecoughtan 12
O. Lineman Terrell Jones Highland Springs 12
Running Back Damari Palmer Green Run 10
Running Back Naiquan Washington Pearce Kempsville 12
Running Back Jeremiah Coney Hermitage 12
Receiver Quran Boyd Kempsville 12
Receiver Jakrye Henley Highland Springs 11
Receiver Colton Hinton Stone Bridge 11
Tight End Nate Clark Kempsville 12
Kicker Dylan Dastejerdi Stone Bridge 12
Kick Returner Rashad Lewis LC Bird 11
O. All-Purpose Lebron Bond Maury 10
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
D. Lineman Shaun Sanders Kempsville 12
D. Lineman Bless Mack Maury 11
D. Lineman Eric Mensah Mountain View 11
Defensive End Immanuel Ezeogu Nansemond River 11
Defensive End Jason Abbey Freeman 12
Linebacker Mike Thomas Nansemond River 12
Linebacker Isaiah Simmons Maury 9
Linebacker MarcAnthony Parker Riverbend 12
Linebacker Kris Jones Mountain View 11
Def. Back Milton Ferguson Green Run 11
Def. Back Kaevon Blanding Green Run 11
Def. Back Tyler Baker Green Run 11
Def. Back Ian Wynn Highland Springs 12
Punter Brett Starling Kecoughtan 12
Punt Returner Josh Powell Maury 11
D. All-Purpose Lance Nelson, Jr. Highland Springs 12
