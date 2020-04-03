FIRST TEAM
Shakara Anderson William Fleming 11th
Savannah Derey PH-Roanoke 11th
Aziaha James Princess Anne 11th
Jada Walker Henrico 11th
Sydney Boone Highland Springs 11th
Jasha Clinton Princess Anne 12th
Sophia Coates Woodgrove 12th
Iyanna Rogers Highland Springs 11th
Player of the Year Aziaha James Princess Anne 11th
Coach of the Year Michael Hedrick PH - Roanoke
SECOND TEAM
Maya Ellis Meadowbrook 11th
Marissa Almonte Briar Woods 12th
Elizabeth Suder Riverside 12th
Shelby Fiddler PH-Roanoke 10th
Janiya Guilloux Norview 12th
LeAsia Foreman Norview 10th
Jordan Carpenter Matoaca 12th
Ashley Steadman Woodgrove 10th
