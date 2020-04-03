basketball generic.jpg
FIRST TEAM

Shakara Anderson William Fleming 11th

Savannah Derey PH-Roanoke 11th

Aziaha James Princess Anne 11th

Jada Walker Henrico 11th

Sydney Boone Highland Springs 11th

Jasha Clinton Princess Anne 12th

Sophia Coates Woodgrove 12th

Iyanna Rogers Highland Springs 11th

Player of the Year Aziaha James Princess Anne 11th

Coach of the Year Michael Hedrick PH - Roanoke

SECOND TEAM 

Maya Ellis Meadowbrook 11th

Marissa Almonte Briar Woods 12th

Elizabeth Suder Riverside 12th

Shelby Fiddler PH-Roanoke 10th

Janiya Guilloux Norview 12th

LeAsia Foreman Norview 10th

Jordan Carpenter Matoaca 12th

Ashley Steadman Woodgrove 10th

