The Virginia High School League's state semifinals and finals will remain on their original schedule for Friday and Saturday with the exception of Class 6 girls and boys soccer and Class 6 softball.
The schedule originally called for the Class 6 state semifinals on Friday and finals on Saturday for baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse at John Champe and Freedom-South Riding high schools in Loudoun County.
But the heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires disrupted plans for remaining soccer and softball quarterfinals that were scheduled to go Wednesday until they were postponed due to the unhealthy air index in Northern Virginia.
The VHSL said the forecast for Friday and Saturday is expected to improve enough to get the games played.
The Class 6 state girls soccer semifinals are now Saturday. Colgan plays Oakton at 9 a.m. followed by the Cosby-Battlefield winner playing Madison at 11 a.m. The final is Sunday at noon.
The Class 6 state boys soccer semifinals are also Saturday. Kellam plays Hayfield at 1 p.m. followed by the Landstown-Battlefield winner vs. John R. Lewis at 3 p.m. The finals are now Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
The Class 6 state softball semifinals are still Friday, but at different times. Osbourn Park plays Madison at 1 p.m. and Kellam meets the Lake Braddock-McLean winner at 4 p.m. The final is Saturday at 11 a.m.
All games are at John Champe High School.
Most schools played their state quarterfinals Tuesday. But Battlefield High School had to push back its two soccer quarterfinals and two lacrosse semifinals to Wednesday because it had graduation Tuesday.
Prince William County Public Schools cancelled all outdoor after-school activities Wednesday and Thursday. The school system said it would allow indoor activities Thursday.
Battlefield's girls lacrosse will play Colgan Thursday at 3 p.m. at the St. James in Springfield in the Class 6 state semifinals. Robinson and Oakton met in the other semifinal at 12:30 p.m. at the St. James.
Battlefield's boys lacrosse team is scheduled to play at Cosby Friday, 7:30 p.m.
The state boys and girls lacrosse finals will still take place Saturday at Freedom-South Riding. The boys final is at 10 a.m. followed by the girls final at 12:30 p.m.
Battlefield's girls soccer team will play at Cosby Friday at noon in the state quarterfinals. The Bobcats' boys soccer team is looking to host Landstown Friday at a site and time to be determined.
