Stone Bridge's (l-r), Jacob Thomas, Zach Laing, Carter Sweazie, and Eli Mason take the field for the game's coin toss against Highland Springs. Photo by Doug Stroud

 Doug Stroud

All games are Saturday, Dec. 11

CLASS 6

At Old Dominion U

James Madison (13–1) vs. Oscar Smith (12–1), noon

CLASS 5

At Old Dominion U.

Maury (8–1) vs. Stone Bridge (14–0), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

At Liberty University

Broad Run (13–1) vs. Varina (12–1), noon

CLASS 3

At Liberty University

Liberty Christian (13–0) vs. Phoebus (13–1), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 2

At Salem City Stadium

Graham (13–0) vs. King William (12–1), noon

CLASS 1

At Salem City Stadium

Galax (11–2) vs. Riverheads (13–0), 4:30 p.m.

