All games are Saturday, Dec. 11
CLASS 6
At Old Dominion U
James Madison (13–1) vs. Oscar Smith (12–1), noon
CLASS 5
At Old Dominion U.
Maury (8–1) vs. Stone Bridge (14–0), 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 4
At Liberty University
Broad Run (13–1) vs. Varina (12–1), noon
CLASS 3
At Liberty University
Liberty Christian (13–0) vs. Phoebus (13–1), 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 2
At Salem City Stadium
Graham (13–0) vs. King William (12–1), noon
CLASS 1
At Salem City Stadium
Galax (11–2) vs. Riverheads (13–0), 4:30 p.m.
