VHSL Hall of Fame inductee Ali Krieger always embraced a challenge

David Cresswell admits his favorite memory of coaching Ali Krieger at Forest Park High School is unusual. It’s not something you’d see on a highlight reel, like a game-winning goal or a head-turning display of footwork while dribbling the soccer ball.

But for Cresswell, the moment still defines Krieger then and now. It speaks to her work ethic and determination to always push herself no matter the circumstance or setting.

One day during Krieger’s senior season in 2003, the Bruins’ girls varsity soccer team scrimmaged the boys team, coached by Krieger’s father, Ken.

Ali Krieger through the years FOREST PARK HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER Two-time captain (2002, 2003) Three-time all-Cardinal District first-team, all-Northwest Region and all-Group AAA selection 2003 All-Met Player of the Year 2002 All-Met first-team selection 2003 Gatorade State Player of the Year senior year FOREST PARK HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL First-team all-Cardinal District senior year COLLEGE SOCCER Two-time all-American at Penn State Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2003 PROFESSIONAL SOCCER Played for FFC Frankfurt Played for Washington Freedom, Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride Currently plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC of the NWSL U.S. NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM Former member of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team since making her debut in 2008 Member of three World Cup teams, including back-to-back World Cup championship squads U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM Member of 2016 squad in Rio Summer Olympics

After the scrimmage, the teams joined together for sets of 40-yard sprints. Believing he was in good enough shape to keep up with the players, Cresswell ran with them. He soon realized, though, that one player in particular was going to challenge him. And that was Krieger.

She ended up finishing in the top five of all the boys and girls. Cresswell, meanwhile, did not.

“I’d love to say that I was dogging it,” Cresswell said. “But I was trying my hardest.”

Krieger is the first to deflect credit to others when it comes to her work ethic, starting with her parents, Ken and Debbie, two former Prince William County Public School teachers who taught her the importance of hard work. Ken, a successful head boys soccer coach at three county high schools, “molded me into the player I am,” Krieger said.

“I’ve always been loved and supported in the home with my family and extended family,” Krieger said.

Impact in multiple sports

Motivated to be the best, Krieger made an impact no matter the location. She attended Hylton her freshman year, where she started as a center midfielder for the varsity soccer team.

When Forest Park opened in 2000, Krieger opted to move a few miles down Spriggs Road. Her father Ken was going to teach and coach there, plus many of her friends were planning to attend Forest Park.

Leaving Hylton meant she’d no longer attend the same school as her brother, Kyle, who is 13 months older. Kyle was a main source of Krieger’s competitiveness. The two challenged each other in numerous activities with Krieger wanting to beat him any chance she got.

“I felt bad leaving [Kyle],” Krieger said. “But I was ready for something new and to have a change.”

Krieger arrived at Forest Park with no intention of playing basketball, a sport she thrived in at Saunders Middle School as point guard. She planned on being a cheerleader instead. Krieger made the team but had a change of heart and joined the volleyball team.

She had started playing the sport for Hylton’s junior varsity team a year earlier and decided she wanted to stick with it, motivated in large part by the opportunity to play for Dan Jones, another highly successful coach coming to Forest Park.

Krieger did well in volleyball. She earned first-team, all-Cardinal District honors her senior year as a setter and helped lead the Bruins to the Group AAA state final in 2002.

“I felt like I was quick enough defensively to move around the court,” Krieger said. “It was really fun.”

Soccer, though, was always her main athletic outlet.

Cresswell knew about Krieger’s game-changing abilities after he stepped down as Falls Church High School’s head coach to take over at Forest Park.

Needing someone to direct the offense, Cresswell kept Krieger in the central midfield. She responded by becoming a three-time all-district, all-region and all-state selection. Her senior season, Krieger was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year as Forest Park reached its first state tournament.

Krieger was the type of athlete who led by example. She was the hardest worker in practices and always had a kind word to lift a teammate’s spirits. Most of all, Krieger focused her efforts on her team first.

“I do not think Ali cared about individual pursuits as much as she wanted team results,” Cresswell wrote in his letter of recommendation for her induction Sunday into the 2023 Virginia High School League Hall of Fame class. “I probably admired her more in the defeats as she gathered the team for an uplifting message.”

On to the World Cup

Speaking at Forest Park’s season-ending banquet, Cresswell vividly remembers predicting Krieger would reach soccer’s highest level. He was right.

After an all-American career at Penn State, Krieger played on three World Cup teams, including back-to-back championship squads. She was also a member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team.

On March 23, Krieger announced she will retire from soccer after her Gotham FC National Women’s Soccer League season ends. Krieger, who turns 39 in July, said she has been thinking about retirement since last season, after Gotham FC struggled to a last-place finish.

“Mentally, I was wondering, ‘What am I doing this for?’” Krieger said. “It was not fun.”

She has a growing family she wants to spend more time with. Krieger and her wife, Ashlyn Harris, have adopted two children, daughter Sloane Phillips and son Ocean Maeve. Plus, Krieger’s body was starting to wear down after years of rigorous competition.

In the end, Krieger decided to give it one more year.

“I did not want to end it all on a bad year,” Krieger said. “I didn’t want that to be my memory. It was a good time to announce it and let the fans and family who have supported me enjoy it with me.”

With Gotham FC off that day, Krieger will attend the VHSL induction ceremony April 23 in Charlottesville. It’s a moment she can’t wait to share with her family and friends.

“It means absolutely everything,” Krieger said of her induction. “I felt like my childhood set me up to become the woman and footballer I am.”