VHSL Hall of Fame inductee Kim Graham-Miller’s sweet personality masked a fierce competitor

Tommy Lovelace loved to needle Kim Graham-Miller.

So when a preview of an outdoor track meet in the spring of 1989 at Alexandria City High School failed to mention Graham-Miller as a contender in the 200 meters, Lovelace seized the opportunity.

Lovelace, Graham-Miller’s sprint coach at Stonewall Jackson High School (now Unity Reed), poked at Graham-Miller by telling her the preview mentioned only the champions from Maryland and Washington D.C.

“I guess you will finish third,” Lovelace said to Graham-Miller.

Graham-Miller sharply replied, “We’ll see about that,” then proceeded to win the 200 in a meet-record time.

Feeling vindicated afterward, she walked past Lovelace and offered a rejoinder: “Third place, huh?”

More than 30 years later, the story still makes Lovelace smile. Graham-Miller was quiet by nature with a sweet personality, a kid who cherished the Slurpees that Lovelace bought her while she trained for junior nationals. But underneath her calm demeanor lay a fierce competitor. Challenge her, and she responded in kind.

“She is a very tough athlete,” Lovelace said.

Becoming a top sprinter

Graham-Miller, who will be inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame Sunday, moved to Prince William County after her mother, Loretta, was transferred to the area for her job with IBM. An eighth-grader at Stonewall Middle School (now Unity Braxton), Graham-Miller was already well-versed in running because her father, Herman, had started her in track as a member of the club he founded in Durham, N.C.

By her junior year of high school, Graham-Miller had turned into one of the state’s top sprinters, winning the Group AAA 200-meter dash, the first of her six state titles. She only improved her senior year under the guidance of Lovelace, a former all-American sprinter at SMU.

She closed her high school career with a flourish by winning and setting then-state records in the 100 and 200 meters. Graham-Miller was also a member of the state-champion 400-meter relay team.

Lovelace came aboard after Stonewall principal Mike Campbell asked him to consider helping Graham-Miller. Lovelace had run track for Campbell at Gar-Field High School, where he graduated in 1981.

“He told me they had a girl up there who was really good, but needed some fine-tuning,” Lovelace said.

Graham-Miller liked to dream big. She remembers seeing Osbourn Park graduate and track standout Marcia Fletcher mentioned in the newspaper all the time and craved that as well.

She remembers watching Ben Johnson and Carl Lewis duel in the final of the 100 meters at the 1988 Summer Olympics. All of it and more fueled her ambition to compete some day on track’s highest level.

After graduating from high school in 1989, Graham-Miller became a standout performer at Clemson. She was a program-record 15-time Atlantic Coast Conference champion and a three-time ACC meet MVP (the only woman to have ever achieved this feat). Graham-Miller was honored as one of the ACC’s 50 greatest female athletes and is a member of Clemson’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Qualifying for her first Olympic Trials in 1992 only drove her more to push herself. Four years later, Graham-Miller made the U.S. Olympic Team and won a gold medal as a member of the 1,600-meter relay.

Nothing stymied her. Not even the 400, an event she dreaded.

The 100 or 200? Competing in those events elicited nerves, but nothing like the 400. She isn’t sure why she stressed so much over the 400, which, at her father’s insistence, she began running at age 6 for his club team.

Fear of failure perhaps. The demand of going full speed for one lap certainly wore on her. Whatever the reason, the self-imposed pressure escalated her anxiety.

Then she’d effortlessly run to another victory and realize how much she overreacted.

“I was worried for nothing,” Graham-Miller said.

Runner to coach

When her running career ended, Graham-Miller pursued coaching, inspired in part by her rapport with her long-time coach, Randy Bungard.

Last July, Graham-Miller became a head coach for the first time when UC San Diego hired her to run its track and field program. Bungard, who first coached Graham-Miller at Clemson, is a member of her staff at UC San Diego.

Now as the person in charge instead of being an assistant, Graham-Miller is busier than usual.

Fortunately for her, the Tritons have no meets scheduled for the weekend of the VHSL’s Hall of Fame ceremonies.

The open date will allow her to return to Virginia for a brief stay when she attends the induction event April 23 in Charlottesville. But she won’t have time to come through Manassas, where her Olympic-gold medal winning track career began to take root.

She has fond memories of her last stop here in July 2019 while on vacation. With her mother and her two daughters, Graham-Miller drove by her old house and showed her girls the street , called Kim Graham Lane, named in her honor next to Unity Reed. It was her daughters’ first trip to Virginia.

“Visiting Manassas was meaningful because it is my old stomping ground,” Graham-Miller said. “It’s where it all started, my track career and being who I am today. And to have my daughters see my street in person was really cool.”

The trip was even more significant after her mother passed away in October, 2019. Graham-Miller will no doubt be thinking of Loretta at the induction ceremony.

“She was my No. 1 fan,” Graham-Miller said.

Although Graham-Miller will miss having her mom at the induction ceremony, she’s looking forward to having her other family members there. It’s a family full of talented athletes themselves.

Her father starred in track and football Virginia State University and qualified for the 1964 U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials. Her younger brother, Jay, played five seasons in the NFL. And her older sister, Kathy, is Norfolk State’s head volleyball coach.

“It means everything,” Graham-Miller said of her family sharing her special day. “My family has been so supportive of everything I have done.”