The Virginia High School League announced Thursday that schools can resume out-of-season practices June 15. The executive committee voted Wednesday to reinstate the out-of-season sessions.
An exception was also made to lift the summer offseason “dead period” for all athletic teams June 29-July 4 for only 2020. Teams typically cannot practice during dead periods.
But before out-of-season practices can take place, schools must submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) with how they will comply with strategies to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in accordance with policies established by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“The VHSL Executive Committee believes that getting students back into some level of education-based activities will be supportive of their physical and mental health and well-being,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “Allowing students and coaches the opportunity to begin out-of-season extracurricular activities and athletics will allow school communities the ability to begin moving in a positive direction.
“Our student-athletes have been out for over three months. Conditioning and acclimation will be critical as coaches and athletes prepare for the upcoming fall season,” continued Haun.
School systems are awaiting for more clarity from the VHSL when the fall sports season will begin. The VHSL is creating guidelines that will allow for proper precautions, while adhering to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase II and Phase III plans for re-opening schools.
The first day of football practice is scheduled for July 30. Practices for the other fall sports are scheduled to begin Aug. 3.
Phase II states that “athletics should be limited to individual or team-based practice, skill-building drills or conditioning activities that allow physical distancing at all times.”
It also states the Virginia Department of Health “recommends that no youth recreational/school sports competition take place in Phase II, unless physical distancing can be maintained at all times (e.g. individual swimmers showing up at scheduled times to have their event timed, etc). Competition that involves contact with other athletes should be avoided.”
For Phase III, athletics and extracurricular activities can continue with “some mitigation measures.”
The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association, which oversees the state’s private schools, released its own Phase II plan. Golfers and cross country participants must be six feet apart, while tennis would only have singles competitions. Sharing game equipment is prohibited.
Phase III mandates are still being discussed for all the fall sports.
The VISAA said that no matter the phase all athletes on the sidelines and coaches must wear masks. Players competing in a game will have the option of wearing a mask. There will also be no shared personal equipment and gloves are optional in games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.