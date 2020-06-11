The Virginia High School League announced Thursday that schools can resume out-of-season practices June 15. The executive committee voted to reinstate the out-of-season sessions and lift the summer “dead period” for all athletic teams June 29-July 4 for only 2020.
But before out-of-season practices can take place, schools must submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) with how they will comply with strategies to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in accordance with policies established by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“The VHSL Executive Committee believes that getting students back into some level of education-based activities will be supportive of their physical and mental health and well-being,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “Allowing students and coaches the opportunity to begin out-of-season extracurricular activities and athletics will allow school communities the ability to begin moving in a positive direction.
“Our student-athletes have been out for over three months. Conditioning and acclimation will be critical as coaches and athletes prepare for the upcoming fall season,” continued Haun.
School systems are awaiting for more clarity from the VHSL when the fall sports season will begin. The VHSL is creating guidelines that will allow for proper precautions, while adhering to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase II and Phase III plans for re-opening schools.
