Stone Bridge running back Eli Mason, who rushed for 104 yards on the night, uses a stiff arm to gain a first down against Briar Woods en route to a 49-7 drubbing of the visitors in the regional final on Friday, April 16, 2021.

All games are Saturday, May 1 at 2 p.m. unless noted

Class 1 Final: Galax (9-0) at Riverheads (9-0)

Class 2 Final – Appomattox County (9-0) at Stuarts Draft (8-1)

Class 3 Final – Lord Botetourt (9-0) at Lafayette (8-0)

Class 4 Final – Salem (Salem) (9-0) at Lake Taylor (7-0) – 3:00 pm

Class 5 Final – Stone Bridge (8-0) at Highland Springs (8-0)

Class 6 Final – South County (9-0) at Oscar Smith (8-0)

