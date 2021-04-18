FIELD HOCKEY
CLASS 6
Tuesday’s semifinals
Kellam at Colonial Forge, 4 p.m.
W.T. Woodson at Madison/Washington–Liberty winner, 6 p.m.
CLASS 5
Tuesday’s semifinals
Stafford at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Frank Cox at Deep Run, 5 p.m.
CLASS 3
Tuesday’s semifinals
Tabb at Independence, 6 p.m.
James Monroe at Poquoson, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL (all matches Tuesday, April 20
CLASS 6
Kellam at Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.
Langley at T.C. Williams, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5
Albemarle at Freedom-South Riding
Hickory at Atlee, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4
Blacksburg at Loudoun County, 6 p.m.
Grafton at Monacan
CLASS 3
Hidden Valley at Rustburg
New Kent at George Mason
