FIELD HOCKEY

CLASS 6

Tuesday’s semifinals

Kellam at Colonial Forge, 4 p.m.

W.T. Woodson at Madison/Washington–Liberty winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 5

Tuesday’s semifinals

Stafford at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Frank Cox at Deep Run, 5 p.m.

CLASS 3

Tuesday’s semifinals

Tabb at Independence, 6 p.m.

James Monroe at Poquoson, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL (all matches Tuesday, April 20

CLASS 6

Kellam at Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.

Langley at T.C. Williams, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5

Albemarle at Freedom-South Riding

Hickory at Atlee, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4

Blacksburg at Loudoun County, 6 p.m.

Grafton at Monacan

CLASS 3

Hidden Valley at Rustburg

New Kent at George Mason

