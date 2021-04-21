FIELD HOCKEY
CLASS 6
Tuesday’s semifinals
Floyd Kellam 2, Colonial Forge 0
James Madison 2, W.T. Woodson 0
Saturday’s final
James Madison at Floyd Kellam, 2
CLASS 5
Tuesday’s semifinals
Stafford 3, Riverside 2, OT
Frank Cox 5, Deep Run 0
Saturday’s final
Stafford at Frank Cox, 2
CLASS 3
Tuesday’s semifinals
Poquoson 2, James Monroe 1, OT
Tabb 1, Independence 0
Saturday’s final
Poquoson at Tabb, 2
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 6
Tuesday’s semifinals
Kellam 3, Colonial Forge 2
T.C. Williams 3, Langley 0
Saturday’s final
Floyd Kellam at T.C. Williams, TBA
