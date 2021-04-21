VHSL Logo

FIELD HOCKEY

CLASS 6

Tuesday’s semifinals

Floyd Kellam 2, Colonial Forge 0

James Madison 2, W.T. Woodson 0

Saturday’s final

James Madison at Floyd Kellam, 2

CLASS 5

Tuesday’s semifinals

Stafford 3, Riverside 2, OT

Frank Cox 5, Deep Run 0

Saturday’s final

Stafford at Frank Cox, 2

CLASS 3

Tuesday’s semifinals

Poquoson 2, James Monroe 1, OT

Tabb 1, Independence 0

Saturday’s final

Poquoson at Tabb, 2

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 6

Tuesday’s semifinals

Kellam 3, Colonial Forge 2

T.C. Williams 3, Langley 0

Saturday’s final

Floyd Kellam at T.C. Williams, TBA

