The Virginia High School League will hold a conference call Tuesday morning with its crisis management team to discuss all options related to spring sports and academic activities following the current academic year and summer.
The VHSL will announce a decision Tuesday after the meeting.
All VHSL spring sports and activities are cancelled in response to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement Monday that all schools in the Commonwealth are closed for the remainder of year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We need to support our Governor and State Superintendent. These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.
“Our Crisis Management team is made up excellent school representatives and has been vital in all deliberations regarding COVID-19. In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be, in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and families.”
