A number of players from last summer’s historic championship run by the Vienna Post 180 American Legion baseball team that came within a victory of advancing to the World Series, played as college freshmen this spring, or were on rosters.
Zach Perkins and Luke Erdmann of Madison High School saw time and hit well for Washington and Lee University. Perkins batted .382 and started the 12 games he played.
The outfielder had 21 hits, including five doubles and two triples. He drove in 16 runs and had a stolen base.
Erdmann, a utility player, saw action in five games with three starts. He had six hits with three RBI and two steals.
The college baseball seasons were ended in early March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Avery Neaves batted .310 in nine games this spring for the baseball team at Chesapeake College. The versatile Neaves had four doubles, one triple, he drove in six runs and stole seven bases. He had two doubles and an RBI in his final game when the season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He had helped the Skipjacks to a 9-2 record. Neaves was an infielder/outfielder catcher.
Neaves was chosen as Post 180’s Most Valuable Player last summer.
Josh Gjormand (Madison High) was a pitcher/first baseman for the University of Lynchburg. In 12 games, he batted .250 with three RBI, a double and two steals. Gjormand made one pitching appearance, working 11/3 innings.
Eric Lingebach played in nine games for Christopher Newport University. The infielder had a double, triple and three RBI.
Outfield/infielder and pitcher Justin Taylor (Flint Hill) was a sophomore for the Cornell University team, but had not yet seen action in 2020. Taylor started 27 games as a shortstop as a freshman at Cornell, then missed the rest of the season with an injury.
Jimmy Clark was on the roster at Chesapeake College, but was injured and did not play.
Right-handed pitcher Braden Huebsch was planning to play club baseball at Virginia Tech, but the season never got started.
Clayton Long was on the roster at College of Idaho as a freshman, but had not played in the 2020 season.
Seth Richards had committed to play at Villanova, but decided not to play in January.
Ryan Dooley is a high-school senior who played for 180 last summer and has committed to play college baseball at Virginia Military Institute.
Those players helped post 180 finish 36-4 last summer, win district and state tournaments and finish second in the Mid-Atlantic Region 2 Tournament under manager Nick Good. The 36 victories were a single-season best for the program. The team had won 16 straight games before its final two region contests.
Vienna’s second-place finish in the region was its highest ever. The team has never played in the Legion World Series.
