The long-standing American Legion District 17 all-star baseball game won’t be played the morning of July 4 like so many years in the past at Waters Field in Vienna as tradition.
But there will still be Legion baseball played at the Waters diamond that Independence Day morning.
At 10 a.m. on July 4, local team Vienna Post 180 will host Leesburg Post 34 in a non-league nine-inning contest between two of what are considered the best teams in the state.
“There should be Legion baseball played at Waters that morning on July 4. We are the local Legion team in Vienna, so we will host a game,” Vienna Post 180 manager Nick Good said.
Vienna lost to Leesburg, 2-0, in a game earlier this summer, and the squads met last season as well on July 4, with Leesburg winning, 6-0.
Behind 15 hits, including four for extra bases, Leesburg defeated Winchester Post 21 by a 15-8 score in recent action.
“They have some big hitters,” Good said. “We look forward to the game, and we are hoping it will draw a big July 4 crowd at Waters.”
The future status of the District 17 all-star game is undetermined. It wasn’t played the last two seasons because of pandemic situations. Getting enough players was an issue, of sorts, regarding this summer’s contest, so it was not scheduled.
Good said the game was a longstanding tradition on July 4 at Waters, and could return in some format on a future Independence Day at Waters.
Through June 28 action, Vienna was atop the district standings with a 9-1 record and stood 9-2 overall. That included a 12-2 win over Springfield Post 176 on June 28 and a doubleheader split with second-place Arlington Post 139 on June 26.
In the 13-hit win over Springfield, Bannon Brazell had four hits and Colin Casey, Robbie Reddington and Ryan Dwyer had two each. Stephen Milman had one hit and four RBI and John Klein added a hit and an RBI.
Left-hander Tanner Vislay struck out 10 in five innings to get the win. He allowed three hits and no runs with no walks.
In the 2-1 win over Arlington on June 26, Mac Kopka threw a seven-inning complete-game three-hitter. He did not allow an earned run, fanned three and had no walks in the 66-pitch effort.
Other top players for Vienna have been Matt Allen, Jacob Wechselblatt, Ethan Jones, Scott Harthun, Bobby Dingell, Tanner Wharton, Carter Whitman and Noah Brogan.
“This team has a lot of depth, and one of our strengths is our pitching,” Good said. “We hit well, too.”
Kopka has been one of Vienna’s best pitchers so far, with multiple victories.
