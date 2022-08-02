When Vienna Post 180 won the recent American Legion District 17 baseball tournament, the big revolving trophy that comes with the championship was returned home to a familiar spot after a couple of years away.
Since the tournament began in 1964, the championship was Vienna’s 20th overall.
“Welcome home baby,” were the words written on Post 180’s baseball Twitter site about the return of the hardware.
The trophy will be on display at Post 180’s Patriot Hall in Vienna for the next year.
Post 180’s name as champion is inscribed on the trophy the most.
From 2012 to 2016, Post 180 won five straight district-tournament crowns, took a year off in 2017, then won two more in 2018 and 2019.
Vienna won the first two tournaments in 1964 and 1965. From 1987 to 1990 came four more straight titles. Then there was a long drought until winning again in 2007.
Springfield Post 176 has won the next most District 17 tournament titles with 11, including the 2020 crown. Falls Church Post 130 has its name on the trophy seven times. Arlington Post 139 and Fairfax Post 177 have won four each.
