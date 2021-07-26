The hitting totals dictated the results for Vienna Post 180 in the American Legion District 17 baseball tournament.
When the top seed hit well in games, Vienna was 3-0 in the double-elimination competition. When the opposite occurred, with only three and four hits in other contests, the baseball team was 0-2, eventually finishing second to third-season Arlington Post 139.
Arlington was 4-0 in the tourney, rallying for two runs in the ninth inning to nip Vienna, 4-3, in the July 24 championship game at Waters Field in Vienna.
The loss did not end the season, though, for Vienna (16-4). Post 180 needs a victory in a one-game July 27 play-in contest against the District 15/16 tournament runner-up to earn a state-tournament berth.
“When we hit and played good defense, we won,” Vienna manager Nick Good said. “We only got four hits against Arlington and we had a couple of defensive miscues that hurt.”
Vienna made three errors, which helped set up two unearned runs.
Post 180 led 3-2 entering the ninth inning when Arlington scored two runs off three hits against a relief pitcher to take the lead. Ian Babey started for Vienna and was stingy through eight innings, scattering seven hits, allowing one earned run and he fanned three. Babey could not pitch the ninth because of pitch-count rules.
“Babey was fantastic,” Good said.
With the bat for Vienna, Matt Allen had two hits and an RBI, Patrick Colyar and Carter Whitman had the other hits, and Max Nathan had an RBI groundout. Vienna stranded eight runners.
Vienna was missing starters Tyler Bennet, its leadoff hitter, and three-year starter Allen Yager against Arlington because of injuries.
“Being two starters down was tough, but we are still playing for something,” Good said about the play-in game.
