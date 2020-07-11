Vienna Post 180 amassed 13 hits in its 6-4 victory over host Arlington Post 139 in a July 9 baseball game, but it took the winning team a while to produce runs.
Vienna trailed 4-1 after six of the nine innings, rallying to score five times in the final three frames.
“We had to find a way to score, sometimes by bunting, stealing, moving runners and putting pressure on the defense,” Vienna manager Nick Good said. “It was a real good win.”
Brandon Kim, Michael Michallas and Zach Danielczyk each had run-scoring hits in Vienna’s three-run eighth inning. A single by Danielczyk put Post 180 ahead for good at 5-4.
In the ninth, L.A. Rice added a sacrifice bunt, scoring Matt Ford, who doubled and stole third. Ford (three steals) had an RBI double in the seventh.
Kim had three hits for Vienna, Michallas, Danielczyk and Braden Huebsch (two steals) had two hits each, and L.A. Rice doubled and had an RBI.
Arvind Rathnashyan was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Hunter Moss, who went four frames and fanned three. Rice earned the save, pitching to one batter with two runners on base.
Post 180 won despite making four errors and walking 12 batters.
“To win this summer, we are going to have to throw strikes, make the routine plays on defense and put the ball in play with the bat,” Good said. “That’s the way we are going to have to play.”
This summer, Vienna is not associated with American Legion District 17 baseball, instead playing an independent schedule that includes a number of the regular district teams like Arlington. Legion baseball canceled its seasons on all levels because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 regular season lasts through July, then there is a six-team double-elimination tournament the first week of August.
Vienna is the defending champions of the District 17 and state tournaments, and finished second in region competition in 2019, one win short of reaching the World Series. Post 180 has just three returners from that team, which belted 32 homers a year ago.
“There is a different look and a different feel to this team this summer,” Good said. “We are still evaluating the talent we have. We are getting back to basics some.”
Vienna began the week with a 2-1 league record.
Vienna’s other win was over Falls Church Post 130 by a 10-2 score.
Ford had two hits and three RBI, Allen Yager had two hits and two stolen bases, Rathnashyan had two hits and four RBI, Julian Heitman had a hit and an RBI, and Kim doubled.
Vienna pitchers struck out 19 batters, with Moss fanning seven in three innings and Michallas nine in four frames.
Vienna’s loss was to Springfield Post 176 by a 15-1 score. Huebsch had two of Vienna’s four hits.
Vienna is also playing some non-league games this summer, including contests against Culpeper and Winchester on July 11 and 12.
“Everybody will get to play and pitch in those games,” Good said.
