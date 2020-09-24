With a team-high .422 batting average, a 2.1 pitching record and a stingy 1.28 earned run average, Braden Huebsch was chosen as Vienna Post 180 Most Valuable Player for the 2020 summer American Legion baseball season.
The right-handed pitcher worked 14 innings, struck out 19, walked only two and had a save for Vienna, which finished 9-7.
With the bat, the right-handed hitting Huebsch had 27 hits, of which two were doubles and he had one triple. Huebsch drove in eight runs, walked eight times and scored 17 runs. He had two four-hit games and two more with three hits each. He totaled nine multi-hit contests.
Huebsch plays club baseball during the spring college season at Virginia Tech University.
“Braden was such a special player to coach,” Vienna manager Nick Good said. “While he has an unassuming stature, he is as fierce a competitor that I’ve ever been around.”
A year ago, Huebsch compiled an 8-0 record in helping Vienna win district and state-tournament championships, and coming one victory within reaching the Legion World Series.
This summer, Huebsch had a brief shoulder issue that he nursed at the beginning of the campaign, limiting his innings. Good pointed out that interestingly, Huebsch’s batting average was higher this summer than last after only playing limited ball for the Virginia Teach club team.
“Braden could have pursued many college baseball opportunities, but his brilliance as a high-school student and now as a computer engineer at Virginia Tech is going to take him to the summit of success,” Good said.
