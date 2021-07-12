With a doubleheader sweep on July 11, Vienna Post 180 took over sole possession of first place in the District 17 with a 9-1 record.
The American Legion baseball team defeated Alexandria Post 123 by 12-4 and 13-0 scores at Mann Field in Alexandria in that twinbill, upping its winning streak to four.
The regular season is scheduled to end this week, with the district tournament on tap to begin Saturday, July 17. All six teams make the double-elimination competition.
Vienna has at least two regular-season contests remaining and has a two-game lead in the loss column over second-place Springfield Post 176 (8-3).
In Post 180’s 12-4 win over Alexandria, Tyler Bennet led the hitting with three hits and four RBI. Matt Allen had two hits and two RBI; John Klein added two hits and an RBI; and Max Nathan, Jordan Murakami and Ian Babey all had a hit and an RBI. Vienna had 12 hits.
On the mound, Brett Harrelle was the winner in relief. Three Vienna pitchers combined for nine strikeouts.
In the 13-0 win, Allen Yager had two triples and three RBI, and Hunter Moss added two hits and one RBI. Mac Kopka pitched a one-hitter in the five-inning contest, with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Jacob Wechselblatt had a hit and two RBI, Nathan had two RBI and Allen one hit and two RBI.
On the evening of July 10, Vienna also won on the road at Wakefield High School by downing Arlington Post 139 by an 8-3 score behind 10 hits.
Babey started and went five innings to get the win, allowing no earned runs and three hits.
Allen led the offense with three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Klein had two hits and one RBI and Moss and Jake Stiehl each had a hit and an RBI and Yager doubled.
Vienna also had a 7-6 walk-off victory over Falls Church Post 130, thanks to Klein’s game-winning single. Wechselblatt was the winning pitcher in relief. Klein and Yager each had two hits.
Murakami, Bennet, Allen, Carter Whitman and Arvind Rathnashyam all had hits.
Vienna blanked Post 139 by a 12-0 score in a July 3, contest as Mitchell Vedder fanned nine and allowed three hits and no runs in six innings. He also added a hit and RBI. Patrick Colyar had a hit and three RBI each and Allen two hits and two RBI.
