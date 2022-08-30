The yellow T-shirts display it all.
The front design includes a logo on the upper left side of the shirt with the baseball team’s official name, the “Big Red Machine” nickname and a list of the three tournament championships the Vienna American age 9-11 Little League All-Stars won this summer and compiled a perfect 17-0 record in the process.
The back has a long list of all 17 tournament scores, broken down into district, state and region competitions, with the names of the teams Vienna American defeated.
Those scores reveal that Vienna American outscored those 17 opponents 194-33 with two shutouts and many lopsided victories.
The T-shirts will be given to the players on Labor Day, and one or two likely will be hung on a wall or displayed in some manner at the Yeonas Park Vienna Little League complex.
Vienna American manager Chris Leggett said the T-shirts were made as memorabilia for the players, coaches, parents and town as a way to remember the team’s historic campaign.
The southeast region title the team won at the Tournament of State Champions was the first by a Vienna Little League All-Star team since the Vienna National Majors squad won the 1972 region crown to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
That 1972 team was honored in April at Vienna Little League’s opening-day ceremony.
