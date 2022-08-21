For a talented group of Vienna Little League All-Stars, one perfect season was followed by another, with the second and most recent being the more accomplished.
This summer, the age 9-11 Vienna American baseball team, nicknamed the “Big Red Machine,” finished 17-0 and won district, state and region tournament championships, outscoring opponents 194-33 with two shutouts. The campaign was capped when Vienna won the Tournament of State Champions Southeast Region competition in Wilson, N.C., nipping Greenville, N.C., 2-1, in the title game to finish 5-0 in the event.
Vienna closed the game’s final two innings of the region final with double plays.
The last time a Vienna Little League team won a region tournament was in 1972, when the Vienna National Majors squad advanced to play in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.There is no World Series at the 9-10 Little League all-star level.
Last summer, the same group of Vienna American players finished 13-0, winning district and state tournaments. The region was not held because of the pandemic.
“This team has played just out of its mind,” Vienna American manager Chris Leggett said. “Going 30-0 over two seasons is impressively impressive. We have been dominant. It’s been a heck of a run.”
Vienna American scored double-digit runs in 10 of its 17 games this summer, including as many as 24 in one contest, 17 in two others, 16 in one and 13 in four more.
The team finished 5-0 in both the state and region tournaments and 7-0 in the District 4 tourney.
The team did have some close games other than the region final, trailing 6-0 in the district final against Reston National, before rallying to win, 17-6. In the state semifinal against Atlee, Vienna American broke a 2-2 tie to win, 6-2, then blanked York, 3-0, in the final.
Players were Ryne Aimone, Charlie Jreige, Brady Kang, Jack Kang, Adam Kressin, Paxton Leon, Case McClure, Adam Moser, Carson Park, Brayden Powell, Aiden Raines, Bradley Schroeder and Sean Ying.
Leggett said the team was balanced, with hitting its strongest asset.
“Up and down the order, this team hits and the offense is relentless,” Leggett said. “Rallies start anywhere in the order, and we have bulldogs on the mound.”
The team’s biggest win, a “dog fight” Leggett called it, was in the region final. The region tourney produced the toughest competition with the majority of the teams being state champions.
McClure (first baseman/pitcher) was the Most Valuable Player of the region tournament. He went 9 for 17 with 15 RBI in the five games. The hits included a three-double, eight-RBI performance in a 13-6 semifinal win over Georgia, and a game-tying home run in the final against North Carolina.
Leon pitched the regional final, going 51/3 innings and giving up just one run (in the first inning) on five hits. He fanned six.
Kang was strong on the mound in the region semifinals, shutting out a heavy-hitting Georgia team into the fourth inning. Playing third, he started the double play that ended the region final.
Kressin, at shortstop, led the defense with many standout plays and was the closer on the mound in the region final.
Ying was the leadoff hitter and delivered one-out RBI double in the bottom of the fifth in the region final to give Vienna American the 2-1 lead.
Scott Leishear and Steve Tucker were the two coaches of record.
“They are a group that truly enjoys representing the town of Vienna,” Leggett said about the team.
NOTES: Leggett has won six state titles over the years as an all-star manager of Vienna Little League teams. Leishear and Tucker have coached with him all along. The region title was the staff’s first . . . Coincidently, that 1972 region champion Vienna National All-Star team was honored, with some of the players on hand, during Vienna Little League’s opening-day ceremonies a few months ago in April to kickoff the 2022 season.
