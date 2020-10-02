Vienna resident and longtime amateur golfing standout Pat Tallent recently was inducted into the Middle Atlantic Golf Association’s Hall of Fame.
For years, Tallent has been one of the region’s most accomplished amateur players, winning or placing high in countless tournaments in the local area and around the country and world. Two of his titles came in Middle Atlantic events.
Tallent played in the U.S. Senior Amateur each summer from 2009 through 2017, winning in 2014 and taking second in 2010. In addition, Tallent competed in the U.S. Amateur nine times, was the Virginia Amateur champion in 2007, the Maryland Amateur winner in 2000, the Maryland Senior Amateur champ in 2008, was a member of a Belle Haven Four Ball winning team, and he played in the U.S. Senior Open on multiple occasions, earning low amateur in 2004.
Internationally, Tallent finished second in the Canadian Senior Amateur in 2008, won the 2015 British Senior Amateur and played in the British Senior Open.
A full list of Tallent’s golf accomplishments can be found on the Middle Atlantic Golf Association’s Website.
Tallent attended George Washington University where he was a men’s basketball and golf standout. He is a member of the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.