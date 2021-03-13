Vienna Little League will kick off its 2021 spring season with several games in the Majors Division the week of March 23-26. The league’s opening-day ceremony will entirely online on April 10.
Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Majors game between the Cardinals and the Orioles at Black Field at Nottoway Park on March 25 at 5:30 p.m. The pitch will be recorded for inclusion into the league’s virtual opening-day ceremony.
