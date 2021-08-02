With two teams winning championships and another reaching the semifinals, Vienna Little League all-star baseball squads enjoyed a successful summer in state-tournament action.
The two state-title teams were the Vienna American 8-10 age all-stars and the new Vienna Intermediate all-stars, a first-season team of 13-year-olds playing on a bigger diamond. Each team qualified for the state competition by first winning District 4 tournament crowns.
At the state-tourney for the 8-10 all-stars, they dominated the competition with a 6-0 record and outscored opponents, 90-15, with one shutout. Vienna was 3-0 in pool play, then 3-0 in the championship bracket, blanking York County, 11-0, in the title game, and Loudoun South, 14-4, in the semifinals.
Vienna also was 6-0 in the district tourney, nipping Vienna National, 7-6, in the title contest.
Players for the Vienna American All-Stars were Ryne Aimone, Charlie Jreige, Jack Kang, Brady Kang, Adam Kressin, Paxton Leon, Case McClure, Adam Moser, Carson Park, Brayden Powell, Aiden Raines, Bradley Schroder and Sean Ying.
The team manager was Chris Leggett.
The Vienna intermediate-level team first won the double-elimination District 4 tournament to qualify for states. Vienna was 5-1 in the district competition, defeating Alexandria, 15-1 and 14-4, in the winners’-bracket championship round.
Vienna’s lone loss came to Alexandria, 10-9.
The players for Vienna were Chase Adams, Jimmy Bollini, J.P. Garvert, Alex Gates, Grant Hayward, Sage Huang, Alex Lopez, Hayden Nash, Isaac Norman, Peyton Park, Andrew Rowan, Luke Salvosa, Ethan Wasserman and Tyler Waterman.
The manager was Donn Salvosa.
* The Vienna National Majors All-Stars finished 3-2 overall in the 16-team state tournament, held this year at Vienna’s Yeonas Park.
Vienna National was 2-1 in pool play, blanking the Loudoun South American team, 4-0, and Spotsylvania, 11-0, and losing to Tuckahoe National, 15-9.
In the playoff rounds, Vienna opened with a 13-2 win of Bridgewater, then in the semifinals lost to eventual champion Warwick, 8-3.
Vienna National also won the District 4 tournament to qualify for states.
The players for Vienna National were Creden Reasons, Andreas Millradt, Jake Lopes, Will Smoot, Lucas Bourdeau, Cooper Vaudo, Kasra Shuman, Kellan Counts, Tommy Weithman, Jack Cilman, Conner Skelton, Will Kapalka, Owen Robbins and Riley Brick.
NOTE: Justin Counts was one of the coaches for the Vienna National Majors All-Stars. He’s also the head football and assistant baseball coach at Madison High School, and was involved in multiple championship teams in 2021, which included the Little League district crown. His Madison football teams won district and region crowns, then lost in the state semifinals. The Madison baseball team won district, region and state crowns in June.
* The McLean Little League National 9-11 All-Stars won the District 4 Tournament. The team went 2-1 in pool play, then 2-0 in the championship round, defeating Arlington, 4-2, then Vienna National in the finals, 11-1.
In the state McLean went 1-2.
