Two Vienna Little League All-Star baseball teams won District 4 Tournaments earlier this summer then advanced to state-tournament competition and did well in those events.

* The Vienna American age 9-11 All-Stars won the district tourney with a 6-0 record, then finished second in the state, losing to Atlee, 4-2, in the championship game. Vienna American had a 5-1 state-tourney record, going 3-0 in pool play, then in the playoff rounds going 2-1. Vienna American (11-1 overall in the playoffs) defeated Cave Spring, 11-3, in the state quarterfinals then downed Southwestern Youth Association, 4-1, in the semifinals.

The Vienna American players were Chase Adams, Jimmy Bolini, Otis Casey, Alex De La Cruz, J.P. Garvert, Grant Hayward, Sage Huang, Colin Mahoney, Isaac Norman, Luke Salvosa, Sophie Toole, Ethan Wasserman and Matthew Weiler. Sean Toole managed the team.

In the district-tournament title game, Vienna American rallied from a 6-run deficit in the final inning to top Vienna National, 9-8. It blanked Reston/Herndon American, 4-0, in the semifinals after going 4-0 in pool play.

Players for Vienna National were Luke Ayer, Grayson Barnard, Cooper Bradshaw, Dylan Choi, Alex Forbes, Marshall Johnson, Alex Lopez, Logan Lucca, Luke McKay, Jake Moseley, Andrew Rowan, Miles Sanderson, Andrew Sleight and Tyler Waterman.

* The Vienna National age 8-10 All-Stars won the district tourney with a 7-0 record.

In the state, Vienna National went 3-0 in pool play, then 1-1 in the playoff rounds, being eliminated by Tuckahoe, 13-1 in the semifinals.

In the district tourney, Vienna National was 5-0 in pool play. In the playoff rounds, it defeated Falls Church, 8-0, in the semifinals then Vienna American, 6-2, in the title game.

Vienna American was 5-1 in the district, going 4-0 in pool play, then blanking McLean National, 7-0, in the semifinals.

Players for Vienna National were Lucas Bourdeau, Jack Cilman, Carter Cunningham, Will Kapalka, Jake Lopes, Brendan McCormack, Credan Reasons, Owen Robbins, Kasra Shuman, Connor Skelton, Will Smoot, Cooper Vaudo, Brayden Vazquez and Tommy Weithman. Josh Cilman was the manager.

Players for Vienna American were Blake Alexander, Jack Dreiman, Owen Elling, Nikhil Gambhir, Nate Hansen, Tommy Kang, Mackenzie Melvin, Max Monticelli, J.P. Moore, Brady Myers, Lucas O’Neal, Brian Pickersgill and John Romeo.